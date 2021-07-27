United Way still needs 644 backpacks to help kids in need

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - United Way needs your help in collecting at least 644 more backpacks to reach their 6,000-backpack goal. So far, volunteers have collected 5,356 backpacks.

Along with the 644 backpacks needed, United Way Volunteers could still use 434 wide markers and 759 packs of wide ruled loose-leaf paper. Donations can be dropped off at the Scheel’s Arena today until 4:30pm or on Wednesday, July 28th from 8:00am to 12:00pm. Anyone is able to give online by clicking here.

