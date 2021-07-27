Two Fargo Women Arrested After High Speed Chase

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two Fargo women have been arrested after leading police on a high speed chase and crashing head-on into a pole.

Tuesday afternoon, a North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper spotted a driver going 93 mph in a 70 mph zone about 7 miles east of Devils Lake. When he attempted to stop the vehicle, he says the driver took off, at times going 105 mph. The vehicle eventually crashed into a light pole at the intersection of Highway 2 and 5th Ave SE.

Police say the driver, 23-year-old Kaitlyn Kleven of Fargo, was arrested for DUI, Aggravated Reckless Driving, Fleeing a Peace Officer, Speeding and for an outstanding warrant. The passenger, 33-year-old Trista Peterman of Fargo, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant. The case is still under investigation.

