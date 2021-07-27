Advertisement

Tokyo Olympics livestreams, July 27

Tokyo Olympics 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020(NBC)
By David Spofford
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOKYO, Japan — It’s going to be a big day for the U.S. women Tuesday.

After finishing an unexpected second to the gymnasts from Russia in qualifying, Minnesota’s Suni Lee and the U.S. women try to defend America’s team gold medal Tuesday. The event happens live starting at 6:45 a.m. ET, with three livestreams available. It will be replayed in primetime on NBC.

WATCH ON KVLY:

12:00 p.m. CT: NBC Daytime Coverage

7:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime Coverage

11:00 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage

LIVE STREAMS:

11:30 p.m. CT (Monday): Women’s 3x3 Basketball, USA vs. Japan

11:40 a.m. CT (Monday): Women’s Basketball, Nigeria vs. USA

12:00 a.m. CT: Women’s Kayak (K-1) Semifinal and final

1:00 a.m. CT: Cycling, Women’s Mountain Bike

1:00 a.m. CT: Diving, Women’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final

1:15 a.m. CT: Shooting, Mixed Team Air Rifle Final

2:30 a.m. CT: Rugby, Men’s Quarterfinals

3:00 a.m. CT: Judo, Women’s 63kg & Men’s 81kg repechage, semifinals and finals

3:00 a.m. CT: Women’s Soccer, USA vs. Australia

4:00 a.m. CT: Fencing, Men’s Foil, Women’s Sabre semifinals and medal matches

5:00 a.m. CT: Swimming, Heats in men’s 100m freestyle, 200m breaststroke, 4x200m freestyle relay, 800m freestyle and women’s 200m butterfly

5:45 a.m. CT: Gymnastics, Women’s Team Final - Main Coverage

5:45 a.m. CT: Gymnastics, Women’s Team Final - Team USA Tracker

5:45 a.m. CT: Gymnastics, Women’s Team Final - Multi-view Apparatus Feed

6:00 a.m. CT: Softball, Gold Medal Game

6:00 a.m. CT: Surfing, Men’s and Women’s Bronze Medal Matches

6:30 a.m. CT: 3x3 Basketball, Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals

6:30 a.m. CT: Rowing, Men’s and women’s four and double sculls finals A-B; single sculls semifinals A-B; and eight repechages

7:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Beach Volleyball, USA (Gibb/Bourne) vs. Switzerland

7:00 p.m. CT: Rugby, Men’s Semifinals

7:30 p.m. CT: Surfing, Men’s and Women’s Gold Medal Matches

8:30 p.m. CT: Swimming, Finals in Women’s 200m Freestyle, 200m IM, 1,500m freestyle, men’s 200m butterfly and 4x200m freestyle relay.

9:05 p.m. CT: Men’s Volleyball, USA vs Tunisia

