Storm knocks down trees and drops sizable hail along its path in Beltrami County
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dangerous weather pushed through Beltrami County Monday night.
A severe storm dropped 3-inch hail and knocked down a few trees in parts of the county.
Damage has also been reported in areas of Red Lake and Pennington.
A tornado warning was issued Monday evening for Beltrami County.
No injuries were reported.
