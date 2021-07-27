Storm knocks down trees and drops sizable hail along its path in Beltrami County

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Dangerous weather pushed through Beltrami County Monday night.

A severe storm dropped 3-inch hail and knocked down a few trees in parts of the county.

Damage has also been reported in areas of Red Lake and Pennington.

A tornado warning was issued Monday evening for Beltrami County.

No injuries were reported.

