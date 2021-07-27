Advertisement

Several new counties added to MN burn ban

MN DNR logo
MN DNR logo(Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (custom credit) | Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The intense drought in Minnesota has the Department of Natural Resources adding more counties to the existing burn ban.

The new counties include: Aitkin, Becker, Benton, Carlton, Clearwater, Mahnomen and Stearns counties.

These counties are added to the existing list including Beltrami, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Lake of the Woods, Lake Morrison, St. Louis, Todd, Wadena and the eastern part of Roseau County.

Under a burn ban, you are not allowed fires in remote areas or for backcountry camping. If you have a fire ring and it’s used near a home, cabin or resort, the fire may be permitted pending local ordinances.

The state will also stop issuing burn permits for brush or yard waste.

This is all done in an effort to prevent wildfires. According to the DNR, more than 1,600 wildfires have been reported in the state this year, burning a total of 35,000+ acres.

You can check the current DNR fire danger map by clicking here.

