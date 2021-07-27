Advertisement

Police looking for person of interest in arson case

Vehicle fire suspect
Vehicle fire suspect(Fargo Police)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an arson case.

A vehicle fire was reported early Tuesday morning in the 900 block of 4 Ave. S. If you know who the person in the photo is, call the Investigations Unit at 701-241-1405. Tips may also be submitted online by clicking here or by texting the tip with keyword FARGOPD to 847411.

