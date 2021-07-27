Advertisement

Police: Armed and dangerous man has been arrested

Oscar Junior Andujar Ortiz, 25
Oscar Junior Andujar Ortiz, 25(Moorhead Police)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police say 25-year-old Oscar Ortiz was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Police say at 3:15 Tuesday afternoon, Ortiz was taken into custody without incident. Police say Ortiz was found hiding under a stairwell of an apartment building in the 500 block of 32nd Ave. South and that a handgun was found close by.

Ortiz was the focus of a massive search in the 3600 block of 8th St. S. in Moorhead Tuesday morning. Ortiz was wanted in connection to a murder that happened in Killdeer, North Dakota on July 25th.

Ortiz is currently being held in the Clay County jail pending extradition for charges in North Dakota.

