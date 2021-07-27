New Drought-Related Restrictions in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Commission has enacted Phase II of the city’s Drought Response Plan, including:

· Mandatory odd/even outdoor water restrictions for residential, commercial and industrial uses as well as for landscape watering.

o In an odd/even water restriction, properties with an odd-numbered address may use water as normal on odd-numbered dates, while even-numbered addresses may us water as normal on even-numbered dates.

· Voluntary compliance with an odd/even watering plan is requested for gardens.

· Retail and commercial vehicle washing facilities are requested to engage in voluntary water restriction efforts.

· Construction projects must engage in mandatory hydrant meter use per City policy.

· There are no restrictions on essential water uses such as shower, laundry or toilet usage.

