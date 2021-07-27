MN health officials urging residents to get vaccinated as Delta variant surges

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

Minnesota health officials are encouraging unvaccinated residents to get their shot as soon as possible.

“The Delta variant, which is significantly more infectious than the original strain, has become the dominant version circulating in Minnesota,” said Jan Malcolm, the Commissioner for the MN Department of Health.

424 COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported since the last count on Friday.

MDH has indicated within the last few months, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have been relatively low, reporting one hundred or fewer cases daily.

Compared to just last month, there has been an uptick due to this dominant strain of the virus.

“The Delta variant is causing three out of every four COVID cases in Minnesota, in this point in time,” said Malcolm. “This means trouble for people who aren’t protected because they never got vaccinated

MDH is also on the lookout for breakthrough cases, which are when vaccinated individuals contract COVID-19.

“We have had a total of 3,886 vaccine breakthrough cases documented in Minnesota among over 3 million fully vaccinated Minnesotans,” said Kris Ehresmann, the infectious disease director for MDH.

Although the breakthrough cases are on the health department’s radar, the rate of these cases remains at less than one percent, suggesting the vaccines are very protective.

Health officials say the state has not reached a point of herd immunity and with many left to be vaccinated, the door is open for the Delta variant to continue spreading.

