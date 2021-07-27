Massive search underway in metro involving multiple agencies
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities from multiple agencies are using many of their resources in a search for a suspect(s) in Fargo/Moorhead.
Information is limited at this time, but Moorhead Police confirm with Valley News Live they are searching for someone in North Dakota involved in a BCI case. The initial call for the search came in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 27.
Initial reports show a police K9 and drone are being used.
