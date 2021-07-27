Advertisement

Massive search underway in metro involving multiple agencies

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer and Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities from multiple agencies are using many of their resources in a search for a suspect(s) in Fargo/Moorhead.

Information is limited at this time, but Moorhead Police confirm with Valley News Live they are searching for someone in North Dakota involved in a BCI case. The initial call for the search came in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 27.

Initial reports show a police K9 and drone are being used.

Stay with Valley News Live as we continue to dig for information on this story.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
UPDATE: Police identifies man killed in North Fargo shooting
Eric Hayes and his fiancé Kristie Janssen
“He did not deserve this.”: Fiancé of N. Fargo shooting victim speaks out
Crews were called to the 1800 block of Belsly Blvd. for a two-alarm fire.
UPDATE: 4 pets die in Moorhead townhome fire
Kenneth Parker, 35, Casselton
Man caught rummaging through garages and vehicles
Sheriff must stop blocking property used by pipeline foes

Latest News

10:00PM News July 26 - Part 2
10:00PM News July 26 - Part 2
10:00PM News July 26 - Part 1
10:00PM News July 26 - Part 1
10:00PM News July 26 - Part 3
10:00PM News July 26 - Part 3
10:00PM Weather July 26
10:00PM Weather July 26