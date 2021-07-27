Masks to Remain Optional in Fargo, West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Masks will be optional for students and staff in both the Fargo and West Fargo school districts. West Fargo Schools sent an email to families Tuesday afternoon saying face coverings are optional and no longer mandated for staff, students, and visitors to the campus. As for Fargo, district officials also tell us there is not a plan for a mask requirement for the 2021-22 school year-- adding if that would ever be a recommendation, administration would seek approval of such a requirement from the school board.

Here’s the full email sent to West Fargo parents:

In their final meeting of the 2020-21 school year, the district’s Return to Learn Advisory Committee overwhelmingly recommended that the district evaluate the outcome of the June 2021 health and safety protocols to determine a plan for the 2021-22 school year. The June plan provided an opportunity to step back from mandatory enforcement of mask wearing and other mitigation strategies. From May 31-July 25, there were three positive cases of COVID-19 reported amongst students and staff in the district, with zero school-related transmission recorded. Based on this data, West Fargo Public Schools will follow the plan below for the 2021-22 school year:

Face coverings are optional and no longer mandated for staff, students, and visitors to the campus.

Since transportation services are governed by the federal government , face coverings are required for anyone that uses district-provided transportation.

COVID-19 vaccination is not required for school attendance or participation in activities.

The Virtual Program, as it existed last year, will not be offered this school year. Individualized instructional plans with virtual components may be created based on the identified needs of a specific student.

Students and staff that have a loss of taste or smell should stay home for 10 days, unless they can provide a negative COVID test or an alternate diagnosis from a healthcare provider.

Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate for 10 days.

Accommodations will be made for students that test positive to continue their learning remotely.

District will no longer contact trace, but exposure notifications will be provided to all families in the classroom if there is a positive case in their child’s classroom.

The exposure notifications will encourage families to self-monitor their child and to keep them home if symptoms develop.

School activities, events, assemblies, and gatherings allowed.

Guidance and directives from the ND High School Activities Association and other governing boards will be used to guide high school extracurricular and cocurricular activities.

We believe that students benefit from in-person instruction, which is why our priority is to safely return all students and staff to campus this fall. We will consult with Fargo Cass Public Health and Essentia Health throughout the year regarding the status of COVID-19 in our community, as well as stay up to date on the latest research from the CDC to ensure commitment to that priority.

