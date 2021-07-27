Advertisement

Masks to Remain Optional in Fargo, West Fargo Schools

West Fargo Public Schools logo
West Fargo Public Schools logo(Valley News Live)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Masks will be optional for students and staff in both the Fargo and West Fargo school districts. West Fargo Schools sent an email to families Tuesday afternoon saying face coverings are optional and no longer mandated for staff, students, and visitors to the campus. As for Fargo, district officials also tell us there is not a plan for a mask requirement for the 2021-22 school year-- adding if that would ever be a recommendation, administration would seek approval of such a requirement from the school board.

Here’s the full email sent to West Fargo parents:

In their final meeting of the 2020-21 school year, the district’s Return to Learn Advisory Committee overwhelmingly recommended that the district evaluate the outcome of the June 2021 health and safety protocols to determine a plan for the 2021-22 school year. The June plan provided an opportunity to step back from mandatory enforcement of mask wearing and other mitigation strategies. From May 31-July 25, there were three positive cases of COVID-19 reported amongst students and staff in the district, with zero school-related transmission recorded. Based on this data, West Fargo Public Schools will follow the plan below for the 2021-22 school year:

  • Face coverings are optional and no longer mandated for staff, students, and visitors to the campus.
  • Since transportation services are governed by the federal government, face coverings are required for anyone that uses district-provided transportation.
  • COVID-19 vaccination is not required for school attendance or participation in activities.
  • The Virtual Program, as it existed last year, will not be offered this school year. Individualized instructional plans with virtual components may be created based on the identified needs of a specific student.
  • Students and staff that have a loss of taste or smell should stay home for 10 days, unless they can provide a negative COVID test or an alternate diagnosis from a healthcare provider.
  • Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate for 10 days.
  • Accommodations will be made for students that test positive to continue their learning remotely.
  • District will no longer contact trace, but exposure notifications will be provided to all families in the classroom if there is a positive case in their child’s classroom.
  • The exposure notifications will encourage families to self-monitor their child and to keep them home if symptoms develop.
  • School activities, events, assemblies, and gatherings allowed.
  • Guidance and directives from the ND High School Activities Association and other governing boards will be used to guide high school extracurricular and cocurricular activities.

We believe that students benefit from in-person instruction, which is why our priority is to safely return all students and staff to campus this fall. We will consult with Fargo Cass Public Health and Essentia Health throughout the year regarding the status of COVID-19 in our community, as well as stay up to date on the latest research from the CDC to ensure commitment to that priority.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
UPDATE: Police identifies man killed in North Fargo shooting
Eric Hayes and his fiancé Kristie Janssen
“He did not deserve this.”: Fiancé of N. Fargo shooting victim speaks out
Oscar Junior Andujar Ortiz, 25
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in metro
Kenneth Parker, 35, Casselton
Man caught rummaging through garages and vehicles
Crews were called to the 1800 block of Belsly Blvd. for a two-alarm fire.
UPDATE: 4 pets die in Moorhead townhome fire

Latest News

Oscar Junior Andujar Ortiz, 25
Police: Armed and dangerous man has been arrested
40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
Man arrested for murder seen interacting with victim before shooting him
Vehicle fire suspect
Police looking for person of interest in arson case
Africa Nightclub
Africa Nightclub liquor license suspension continued pending further background checks, applications