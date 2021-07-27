Man arrested for murder seen interacting with victim before shooting him

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man arrested for murder, was seen interacting with the victim moments before shooting him.

Court documents say Raymond Gunn, Eric Hayes, and Jerod Robinson was interacting between Bison Turf Bar and Loaf and Jug at 1201 North University.

Surveillance video from Bison Turf showed Gunn advancing on Hayes with his hands in the air.

With Hayes’s hands in the air, the video shows Gunn pulling a handgun out and pointing it at him.

As the video continues, Gunn and Robinson regroup a short distance away from Hayes.

Later, Robinson and Hayes are engaging with each other near a car in the Loaf and Jug parking lot. Gunn returns a short time later approaching Hayes and Robinson with the gun in his hand.

Robinson and Gunn appear to be talking to Hayes again. After a short conversation between the three men, Gunn is seen advancing on Hayes, while Hayes retreats backwards.

The two men changed their positions, this time with Gunn retreating from Hayes. Gunn fell backwards in the parking lot, at which he then shot Hayes one time.

Gunn was arrested for class AA intentional murder.

