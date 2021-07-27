Advertisement

JL Beers in Moorhead closes due to staffing issues

JL Beers
JL Beers(JL Beers)
By Renee Nygren
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - JL Beers says because of labor shortages, they will be temporarily closing their Moorhead location on Thursday, July 29th until further notice.

A spokesperson for the restaurant says the Moorhead location will re-open as soon as they are able to recruit additional team members. Staff members at the Moorhead location will be filling-in on cooking and beertending at other Fargo and West Fargo locations while Moorhead remains closed.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
UPDATE: Police identifies man killed in North Fargo shooting
Eric Hayes and his fiancé Kristie Janssen
“He did not deserve this.”: Fiancé of N. Fargo shooting victim speaks out
Oscar Junior Andujar Ortiz, 25
UPDATE: Armed and dangerous suspect on the loose in metro
Kenneth Parker, 35, Casselton
Man caught rummaging through garages and vehicles
Crews were called to the 1800 block of Belsly Blvd. for a two-alarm fire.
UPDATE: 4 pets die in Moorhead townhome fire

Latest News

Daniel Omane
News - Africa Nightclub liquor license suspension continued
Two Fargo Women Arrested After High Speed Chase
Woman dies of possible Fentanyl overdose potentially caused by fake pills flooding region
5:00PM Weather July 27
5:00PM Weather July 27