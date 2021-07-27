JL Beers in Moorhead closes due to staffing issues

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - JL Beers says because of labor shortages, they will be temporarily closing their Moorhead location on Thursday, July 29th until further notice.

A spokesperson for the restaurant says the Moorhead location will re-open as soon as they are able to recruit additional team members. Staff members at the Moorhead location will be filling-in on cooking and beertending at other Fargo and West Fargo locations while Moorhead remains closed.

