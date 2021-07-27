How to check your skin to detect skin cancer early

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - July is UV Safety Awareness Month, so a Dermatologist at Essentia Health is warning everyone about staying safe in the sun, the importance of sunscreen and how to detect skin cancer early.

According to Dr. Daniel Kim, ultraviolet light is very harmful to your skin for multiple reasons. Dr. Kim is most worried about skin cancers. The best way to prevent skin cancer is using sunscreen has protection. Dr. Kim recommends an SPF of 30 and higher. Skin tests show that you should apply two centimeters of sunscreen onto your skin every two to three hours. One ounce or a shot glass of sunscreen is enough to cover your body and one teaspoon is enough to cover your face.

Skin cancer is divided by melanoma and nonmelanoma. Skin doctors use the ABCDE method to help determine it. A stands for asymmetry. You can look at the mole and both sides are not the same. B stands for diameter. It is nice, round, and smooth and not irregular. C stands for color. It should be one uniform, solid color and not a mix. D stands for diameter. The mole is less than six millimeters which is the size of the eraser on a number two pencil. E stands for evolution. The mole has changed over time in any kind of way.

When it comes to a five-year survival, it is a 98.4% chance when caught early and removed, 64% chance if it gets into your lymph nodes and 20% chance if it gets to your lungs or liver. Anyone that is a minority, has a ton of moles and fair skin are at the highest risks of melanoma.

“It is more common for skin of color like me or anyone out there in a minority group,” said Dr. Kim. “In those cases, interesting enough, melanomas will happen on April sites meaning hands and feet, sometimes in the genitalia or in the mouth. Areas they are not really exposed to sunlight.”

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.