Grand Forks Schools Mull Mask Guidelines

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks school board is keeping masks optional -- until the end of summer, at least.

August 2nd is the beginning of the district’s Intro to Kindergarten program, as well as summer school for 1st through 8th graders. Superintendent Dr. Terry Brenner says summer school for high schoolers was a success with masks optional. He says 5 students were tested for Covid-19, and all tests came back negative.

The school board will decide in the coming weeks what to do about masking when all students return at the end of August. Several board members and community members spoke Monday night, both for and against masks.

The district will not be offering a distance learning option this school year.

