Advertisement

Grand Forks Schools Mull Mask Guidelines

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks school board is keeping masks optional -- until the end of summer, at least.

August 2nd is the beginning of the district’s Intro to Kindergarten program, as well as summer school for 1st through 8th graders. Superintendent Dr. Terry Brenner says summer school for high schoolers was a success with masks optional. He says 5 students were tested for Covid-19, and all tests came back negative.

The school board will decide in the coming weeks what to do about masking when all students return at the end of August. Several board members and community members spoke Monday night, both for and against masks.

The district will not be offering a distance learning option this school year.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
UPDATE: Police identifies man killed in North Fargo shooting
Fargo Police responded to reports of shots fired at Loaf 'N Jug, 1201 N. University Drive.
Man in custody after north Fargo shooting
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
SUV pulling boat overturns on I-94 near Valley City
Crews were called to the 1800 block of Belsly Blvd. for a two-alarm fire.
UPDATE: 4 pets die in Moorhead townhome fire

Latest News

New Drought-Related Restrictions in Fargo
MN DNR logo
Several new counties added to MN burn ban
6:00PM Sports July 26
6:00PM Sports July 26
6:00PM Weather July 26
6:00PM Weather July 26