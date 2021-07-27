Advertisement

72-Year-Old Fargo Woman Dies in Crash

(KVLY)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 72-year-old Fargo woman died in a head-on crash in Douglas County Monday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was driving westbound on County Road 41 near Evansville when she crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck driven by a 38-year-old man from Brandon.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, as well as his passenger, were taken to Alomere Health in Alexandria. They are both expected to survive.

The crash is being investigated.

