11:30AM Webstream: Special Fargo City Commission Meeting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo City Commission will be holding a Special City Commission Meeting on Tuesday, July 27th at 11:30 a.m. in the City Commission Chambers. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct a Hearing to consider the recommendation of the Liquor Control Board to suspend the Liquor License of the International African Restaurant and Nightclub, LLC d/b/a International African Restaurant and Nightclub a/k/a Africa International Restaurant & Night Club for a finding of a violation of Fargo Municipal Code § 25-1512 (B)(6) by the Liquor Control Board on June 29, 2021.

