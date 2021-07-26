Advertisement

Triple slaying victims knew who killed them, Wisconsin sheriff’s office says

By Maria Blough and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office said the three men found slain at a western Wisconsin quarry likely knew the person or people who killed them.

WEAU-TV reported Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered Friday morning at the entrance gate to the quarry owned by Milestone Materials, which is near the Minnesota border.

Investigators said they’ve been conducting interviews in multiple states to better understand how the three victims knew each other and where they were on Thursday before their deaths.

The homicide investigation so far shows that the three men were killed at the scene, and authorities say there is no reason to believe the public is in danger.

According to the sheriff’s department, there is no connection between the homicides and Milestone Materials or any of its employees.

More details may be released Monday.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

