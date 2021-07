Tokyo Olympics livestreams for July 26

Below are livestream links for several Team USA and medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Monday, which spans Monday night and Tuesday morning in Japan. For livestreams for all events, go to nbcolympics.com and click on “Explore Sports” or “Schedule.”

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events are subject to change.

WATCH ON KVLY:

11:00 a.m. CT: NBC Daytime Coverage

7:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime Coverage

10:30 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage

LIVE STREAMS:

12:00 a.m. CT: Women’s Water Polo, USA vs. China

12:50 a.m. CT: Shooting, Men’s and Women’s Skeet Finals

1:00 a.m. CT: Diving, Men’s Synchro 10m Platform - Final

1:00 a.m. CT: Cycling, Men’s Mountain Bike

3:00 a.m. CT: Equestrian, Dressage Team Grand Prix Special

3:00 a.m. CT: Judo, Women’s 57kg & Men’s 73kg repechage, semifinals and finals

3:55 a.m. CT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Italy vs. USA

4:00 a.m. CT: Fencing, Men’s Foil and Women’s Sabre semifinal and final matches

4:30 a.m. CT: Men’s Rugby, USA vs. Ireland

5:00 a.m. CT: Swimming, heats in Women’s 200m freestyle, 200m IM, 1,500m freestyle, Men’s 200m butterfly

5:00 a.m. CT: Gymnastics, Men’s Team Final - Main Coverage

5:00 a.m. CT: Gymnastics, Men’s Team Final - USA Tracker

5:00 a.m. CT: Gymnastics, Men’s Team Final - Multi-View Apparatus Feed

7:00 a.m. CT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, USA vs. China

4:30 p.m. CT: Women’s Triathlon

5:00 p.m. CT: Surfing, Men’s Quarterfinals

6:30 p.m. CT: Rowing, Men’s & Women’s Quadruple Sculls Finals, more

7:00 p.m. CT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, USA (Klineman/Ross) vs. Spain

7:20 p.m. CT: Surfing, Women’s Quarterfinals

8:30 p.m. CT: Swimming, finals in Men’s 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke and Women’s 100m backstroke and 100m breaststroke

9:05 p.m. CT: Women’s Volleyball, China vs. USA

9:45 p.m. CT: Surfing, Men’s Semifinals

10:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. USA (Lucena/Dalhausser)

10:59 p.m. CT: Softball, Bronze Medal Game

10:59 p.m. CT: Surfing, Women’s Semifinals

