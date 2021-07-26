Advertisement

With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step toward moving to the Southeastern Conference, notifying the Big 12 that they would not be renewing an agreement than binds the league’s members through 2025.

The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their exiting grant of rights agreements.”

The “grant of rights” gives the conference control of the school’s media rights and runs concurrent with the Big 12′s television contracts with ESPN and Fox.

Revenue from the Big 12′s TV deals make up the bulk of the $34.5 million the league distributed to its members this year.

Texas and Oklahoma have been in discussions with the SEC about joining the league, though neither school nor the powerhouse conference has acknowledged that publicly.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
One dead after N. Fargo shooting
Fargo Police responded to reports of shots fired at Loaf 'N Jug, 1201 N. University Drive.
Man in custody after north Fargo shooting
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
SUV pulling boat overturns on I-94 near Valley City
Braving the hot temps for the Airsho
Braving the heat at the Fargo Airsho

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM- Part 1 July 25, 2021
Valley News Live at 10:00PM-Part 1 July 25,2021
Firefighters responded to a fire this morning along Belsly Boulevard, just south of I-94....
4 pets die in Moorhead townhome fire
More than 50 medical groups are calling on health care employers to require their workers to...
Major medical groups urge COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers
President Joe Biden co-sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act as a senator in 1990. It...
LIVE: Biden, Harris to comment on Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary