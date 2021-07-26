People escape Moorhead townhome fire

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Investigators are now looking for the cause of a Moorhead townhome fire that had people running out of the home before the fire got out of control.

The two-alarm fire was called in around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 to the 1800 block of Belsly Blvd.

Crews put out the flames and contained damage to inside the home.

Everyone inside at the time of the fire was able to get out safely and there are no reported injuries at this time.

Investigators says the cause is not yet determined, but it is not suspicious.

No other information is being released at this time.

