North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper assaulted after responding to reckless driver

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A ND Highway Patrol trooper was assaulted after responding to a report of a reckless driver near Tower City.

A tan Buick LeSabre with no registration displayed was heading west on I-94 Monday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m. the NDHP trooper located the vehicle, driven by 35-year-old Amanda Leavy of Jamestown, parked at the Oriska Rest Area along the interstate.

Authorities say Leavy appeared to be passed out in the vehicle while it was still running.

The trooper was able to wake up Leavy. At that time, the trooper noticed signs Leavy was under the influence of methamphetamine.

According to law enforcement, Leavy refused to get out of the car.

The trooper attempted to remove Leavy from the car, but she resisted allowing her to put the car in reverse.

Leavy accelerated while in reverse causing her to drag the trooper.

The trooper was able to put the car back in park, but Leavy continued to resist and attempted to disarm the trooper.

A couple of good samaritans were able to help pull Leavy out of the car and the trooper placed her under arrest.

After Leavy was in custody, it was determined the Buick was stolen from Clay County, MN back on July 5th.

Leavy was taken by ambulance and was treated for minor injuries at Mercy Hospital in Valley City.

She is facing several charges including driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and aggravated assault.

