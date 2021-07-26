New Americans Integration Center hosting COVID-19 clinic

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The New Americans Integration Center is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic with Polk County Public Health today.

The COVID-19 vaccines are available from 2:30pm to 4:00pm at the New Americans Integration Center, located at 1401 Central Avenue NW Suite #3 in East Grand Forks, Minnesota.

Walk-ins are encouraged and registration is onsite. It is open to everyone over the age of 12. Parental consent is required for those between the ages of 12 to 17. Anyone who receives the vaccine will receive a free lunch.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.