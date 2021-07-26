Advertisement

NDT - Red River Kart Club - July 26

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 26, 2021
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Kart Club races Monday evenings at the go-kart track on the west side of the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

The Red River Kart Club was formed in the spring of 2010 by Nick Skalicky and a group of dads wanting to keep the cost of go-kart racing low. The focus is to keep go-kart racing fun for the family while teaching basic racing fundamentals along the way.

The track is asphalt and approximately 1/10 of a mile. The races are free to watch and there’s also a full concession stand.

Races are every Monday, weather permitting. Races start at 6:30 p.m. The 2021 Season Finale is Monday, August 30.

