NDT - Powerful Woman - July 26

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Powerful Woman is a group working to help women support each other and feel better about themselves.

Kelsey Rasco started Powerful Woman and joins us to talk about strategies to help put our life back into perspective. She also talks about an upcoming event called Revelry, happening September 23 at RiverHaven. Tickets go on sale the week of August 16, 2021.

Learn more on the Powerful Woman website or by checking out their Facebook page.

