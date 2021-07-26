Advertisement

NDT - Petopia - July 26

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Petopia in Grand Forks was one of our most popular VNL Deals of the Week. Owner Katie Olson joins us to talk about the service and why the vouchers are selling out so fast.

The motto at Petopia is “You leave them. We love them.” They offer pet boarding, grooming and daycare. If you don’t have time to bring your pet in, they also have pick-up and drop-off services Monday through Friday between 8:00-9:00 a.m., noon-1:00 p.m., and 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Petopia has an a la carte menu for your furry friends, with snacks ranging from a peanut butter Kong to blueberries. if you add PetopiaGF on Snapchat, you can see what your pup is up to throughout the day.

They also have a new air purification system, so you know your pet is well taken care of in a safe and clean environment.

Visit Petopia’s website to learn more.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
One dead after N. Fargo shooting
Fargo Police responded to reports of shots fired at Loaf 'N Jug, 1201 N. University Drive.
Man in custody after north Fargo shooting
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
SUV pulling boat overturns on I-94 near Valley City
Braving the hot temps for the Airsho
Braving the heat at the Fargo Airsho

Latest News

NDT - Daily Motivation - July 26
NDT - Daily Motivation - July 26
NDT - Go Hawaiian for Hospice & Heroes for Hospice - July 26
NDT - Go Hawaiian for Hospice and Heroes for Hospice - July 26
Sheriff must stop blocking property used by pipeline foes
NDT - Powerful Woman - July 26
NDT - Powerful Woman - July 26