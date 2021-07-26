NDT - Petopia - July 26

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Petopia in Grand Forks was one of our most popular VNL Deals of the Week. Owner Katie Olson joins us to talk about the service and why the vouchers are selling out so fast.

The motto at Petopia is “You leave them. We love them.” They offer pet boarding, grooming and daycare. If you don’t have time to bring your pet in, they also have pick-up and drop-off services Monday through Friday between 8:00-9:00 a.m., noon-1:00 p.m., and 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Petopia has an a la carte menu for your furry friends, with snacks ranging from a peanut butter Kong to blueberries. if you add PetopiaGF on Snapchat, you can see what your pup is up to throughout the day.

They also have a new air purification system, so you know your pet is well taken care of in a safe and clean environment.

Visit Petopia’s website to learn more.

