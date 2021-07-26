NDT - Go Hawaiian for Hospice and Heroes for Hospice - July 26

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Choice Bank isn’t just in the business of banking, they are also in the business of making our community a better place.

Erin Hagen with Hospice of the Red River Valley and Erv Inniger, who is on the Choice Bank Board, join us to talk about two events happening on Tuesday, July 27 to support Hospice.

Go Hawaiian for Hospice

In Fargo, Choice Bank invites the community to Go Hawaiian for Hospice. Join us for the 9th annual luau lunch on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. For a suggested donation of $5, attendees will feast on a pig roast, chips, fresh pineapple, Hawaiian Punch and a frozen treat. The event will be held in the Choice Bank parking lot located at 4501 23rd Ave. S. in Fargo.

Heroes for Hospice

In Grand Forks, Choice Bank invites the community to Heroes for Hospice, a fundraiser benefitting Hospice of the Red River Valley. Join us for lunch on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. With a suggested donation of $5, attendees will enjoy burgers, pizza, chips and a treat. The event will be held in the Choice Bank parking lot located at 1697 S. 42nd St. in Grand Forks.

