NDT - Devin Fry Attempts Olympic Sports - July 26

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - What does it take to be an Olympic athlete? Our Valley News Live Sports Anchor Devin Fry has been finding out over the last few weeks.

Devin has been going to local experts, coaches and clubs to try out some of the sports you’ll see at the Toyko Games.

To watch Devin’s full segments, tune in to Valley News Live at 6:00 p.m.

