Man caught rummaging through garages and vehicles

Kenneth Parker, 35, Casselton
Kenneth Parker, 35, Casselton(Cass County Jail)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 35-year-old man from Casselton was arrested after police caught him rummaging through a garage that wasn’t his.

Kenneth Parker is charged with two counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and one count of burglary.

Early Monday, July 26, Fargo Police received a report of a possible car prowler in the 3200 block of 17th Avenue South. The caller said their car alarm was going off, but they weren’t able to provide information about the suspect.

Officers searched the area for suspicious activity and, a little less than an hour later, an officer spotted Parker inside someone else’s garage. Through investigation, officers determined Parker had also entered at least two vehicles that weren’t his.

The police department says to always report suspicious activity such as this. The sooner they are able to respond, the more likely suspects may be identified or caught.

