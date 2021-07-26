Grasshopper numbers jumping in ND, potentially damaging more crops

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new report from NDSU shows grasshopper numbers are increasing in North Dakota, potentially leading to a greater loss in crop production.

The report shows the percentage of fields infested with grasshoppers has grown from 28% in 2017 to 65% in 2021.

Grasshoppers thrive in dry and hot conditions and often eat crops that are already stressed from the drought. Grasshoppers usually eat the most in the month of August.

Farmers can get help controlling the grasshopper population from the county they live in or from state resources like North Dakota State Plant Health Director Amy Mesman at 605-224-1713.

You can read the full NDSU pest report here.

