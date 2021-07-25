Tokyo Olympics livestreams for July 25

TOKYO, Japan — Sunday brings Simone Biles and Minnesota’s Sunisa Lee and Grace McCallum to the floor to compete for spots in the individual all-around and apparatus finals in women’s gymnastics. They will start at 2:10 a.m. ET and in addition to overall coverage, there will be an individual livestream dedicated to just following the Americans. You can also see them during NBC’s primetime coverage Sunday night.

Also up will be more swimming finals, including superstar Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.

The women’s 3-on-3 basketball team has two more preliminary matchups, two U.S. beach volleyball teams take the sand for the first time, skateboarding awards its first Olympic medals in the women’s street competition and the U.S. men’s volleyball team takes on the Russians.

Livestream links to major events and medal rounds are below. They span from 12:00am – 11:59pm ET on Sunday, which is Sunday night and Monday morning in Japan. You can find links to all competition livestreams at nbcolympics.com and search “Schedule” or “Explore Sports.”

You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.

These times and events may be subject to change.

WATCH ON KVLY:

8:00 a.m. CT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 1

12:30 p.m. CT: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 2

6:00 p.m. CT: NBC Primetime Coverage

10:30 p.m. CT: NBC Prime Plus Coverage

LIVE STREAMS:

11:00 p.m. CT (Saturday): Cycling, Women’s Road Race

11:40 p.m. CT (Saturday): Surfing, Men’s Round 2, Heats 1-2

11:45 p.m. CT (Saturday): Archery, Women’s Team Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals

12:10 a.m. CT: Men’s Water Polo, USA vs. Japan

1:00 a.m. CT: Diving, Women’s 3-meter synchronized final

1:00 a.m. CT: Surfing, Women’s Round 2, Heats 1-2

1:10 a.m. CT: Women’s Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 3, Team USA Tracker

1:10 a.m. CT: Women’s Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 3, Multi-view apparatus feed

1:10 a.m. CT: Women’s Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 3, Main Coverage

1:30 a.m. CT: Shooting, Men’s Air Rifle Final

1:50 a.m. CT: Weightlifting, men’s 61kg Group A

3:05 a.m. CT: Women’s Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 4, Multi-vew apparatus feed

3:05 a.m. CT: Women’s Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 4, Main Coverage

3:30 a.m. CT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Romania vs. USA

4:00 a.m. CT: Fencing, women’s individual foil and men’s individual epee medal rounds

4:50 a.m. CT: Weightlifting, men’s 67kg Group A

5:00 a.m. CT: Swimming, Heats in women’s 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 400m freestyle and men’s 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 4x100m freestyle relay

5:00 a.m. CT: Taekwondo, women’s 57kg and men’s 68kg repechages and medal rounds

6:20 a.m. CT: Women’s Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 5, Multi-view apparatus feed

6:20 a.m. CT: Women’s Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 5, Main Coverage

6:30 a.m. CT: Skateboarding, Women’s Street qualification Heats 1-4

7:00 a.m. CT: Men’s Basketball, France vs. USA

7:25 a.m. CT: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Russian Olympic Athletes vs. USA

8:00 a.m. CT: Men’s Beach Volleyball, USA (Gibb/Bourne) vs. Italy

12:30 p.m. CT: NBC Daytime coverage

4:30 p.m. CT: Triathlon, Men’s individual event

6:30 p.m. CT: Rowing, Men’s and women’s single sculls quarterfinals; double sculls semifinals; and four repechages

7:00 p.m. CT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, USA (Claes/Sponcils) vs. Latvia

7:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Rugby, Pool Round Session 1

8:00 p.m. CT: Softball, Japan vs. United States

8:30 p.m. CT: Swimming, Finals in women’s 100m butterfly, 400m freestyle and men’s 100m breaststroke and 4x100m freestyle relay; Semifinals in women’s 100m breaststroke, 100m backstroke and men’s 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke

9:05 p.m. CT: Men’s Volleyball, USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee

10:25 p.m. ET: Skateboarding, Women’s Street Final

