SUV pulling boat overturns on I-94 near Valley City

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A SUV pulling a boat overturned on I-94 near Valley City after another vehicle struck it from behind.

The accident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on the interstate near mile marker 300.

A 71-year-old man of Iola, WI, driving a 2007 Toyota Runner pulling a boat, and a 38-year-old man of Underwood, ND, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, were traveling west on the I-94.

The driver of the Chevy approached the Toyota from behind. He failed to correct causing him to strike the boat being pulled by the Toyota.

This caused the Toyota to lose control and enter a median before overturning. The vehicle later came to a rest on its wheels.

The Chevy also lost control causing the driver to enter a ditch and run through a fence on a bean field just north of I-94.

The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries while the driver of the Chevy was unharmed in the accident.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.