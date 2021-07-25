Advertisement

SUV pulling boat overturns on I-94 near Valley City

A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.(WCAX)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A SUV pulling a boat overturned on I-94 near Valley City after another vehicle struck it from behind.

The accident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on the interstate near mile marker 300.

A 71-year-old man of Iola, WI, driving a 2007 Toyota Runner pulling a boat, and a 38-year-old man of Underwood, ND, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, were traveling west on the I-94.

The driver of the Chevy approached the Toyota from behind. He failed to correct causing him to strike the boat being pulled by the Toyota.

This caused the Toyota to lose control and enter a median before overturning. The vehicle later came to a rest on its wheels.

The Chevy also lost control causing the driver to enter a ditch and run through a fence on a bean field just north of I-94.

The driver of the Toyota suffered minor injuries while the driver of the Chevy was unharmed in the accident.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fargo Police responded to reports of shots fired at Loaf 'N Jug, 1201 N. University Drive.
Man in custody after north Fargo shooting
40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
One dead after N. Fargo shooting
Simone Biles, of the United States, reacts after performing on the uneven bars during the...
Russians top Biles, Americans in gymnastics qualifying
Red River Commodities
Several people evaluated for possible smoke inhalation at Red River Commodities, one taken to the hospital
Braving the hot temps for the Airsho
Braving the heat at the Fargo Airsho

Latest News

40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.
One dead after N. Fargo shooting
Fargo Police responded to reports of shots fired at Loaf 'N Jug, 1201 N. University Drive.
Man in custody after north Fargo shooting
Sports - Redhawks Fall To Gary 12-3
Sports - Redhawks Fall To Gary 12-3
10:00PM News July 24 - Part 2
10:00PM News July 24 - Part 2