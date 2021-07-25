SEVERE STORM CHANCE ON A HOT MONDAY

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The peak of the heatwave hits the Red River Valley. Temperatures remain in the 90s to low 100s for many Monday and Tuesday. Storms are possible on Monday, mainly in the far south and to the east. A few of those storms could be severe.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday, though some areas south could see showers and storms. Highs are again warming into the 80s and 90s, with the chance of some triple digits west. COOLER northwest wind returns late week and some smoke may return as well. Conditions look mainly quiet for Thursday and Friday , with highs again in the 80s for most.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: Seasonal in the mid 80s for many both days. It looks like north wind and that means a chance for some smoke returning from Canada. It appears we could be in store for some cooler weather still into the upcoming week.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

MONDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance of storms. Low: 64. High: 95.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. High: 97.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 70. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, but possibly smoky. Low: 63. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Clouds and spotty showers possible. Smoke may be thick in places. Low: 65. High: 87.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Low: 66. High: 85.

SUNDAY: Sunny but a bit cooler! Low: 55. High: 86.