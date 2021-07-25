Advertisement

One dead after N. Fargo shooting

40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder
A police car.
A police car.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police said 40-year-old Raymond Christoph Gunn was arrested for murder on July 24.

Police responded to shots fired in the 1200 block of N University Dr. at 11 p.m. Once there, police said they found a man with gunshot wounds and the shooter near by.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

