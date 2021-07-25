Advertisement

Man in custody after north Fargo shooting

Fargo Police responded to reports of shots fired at Loaf 'N Jug, 1201 N. University Drive.
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in police custody after a reported shooting at Loaf ‘N Jug that sent a person to the hospital.

Police responded to the 1200 block of University Drive at around 11 p.m. on July 24th for a report of shots fired. Officers found a victim at the gas station with an apparent gunshot wound and the shooter nearby.

Fargo Police say the suspected shooter was taken into custody without incident and the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No word yet on what led up to the shooting, which Fargo Police say is still under investigation.

