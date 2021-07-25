Advertisement

Braving the heat at the Fargo Airsho

By Jaycie Dodd
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Thousands flocked to north Fargo July 24 and kept their eyes on the sky to watch the Fargo Airsho. The gates opened at 9:30 a.m., an hour and a half before dozens of planes and jets performed crowd pleasing tricks.

Those who got there as the gates opened and stayed until the Blue Angels finale had to battle the heat throughout the day. You can bring your own water, and the Airsho provides free water refills, but most had to wait in a long line before they could get a fresh drink.

“Try to stay cool by filling water, long line as you can tell.” said an attendee who had just joined the refill line.

Dr. Dave Hochhalter says a handful of people fell victim to the heat, five of them having to seek help at the med tent.

“Just people that have been overheated and passing out.” Dr. Hochhalter said.

He said they were all over 60 years old and family had to take them home to escape the heat, and luckily no one had to go to the hospital.

“If they are really bad we will call an ambulance and get them to an emergency department.” said Dr. Hochhalter.

However, volunteer Gary Olson said the weather was just right.

“It’s low humidity, and the breeze is fantastic so with the tents it’s working out quite well.” Olson said.

For those planning to attend the Airsho on July 25 Dr. Hochhalter offered some advice to help prevent heat related illnesses.

“Come prepared. Have an umbrella, sunscreen, have some water, and some money if you need to pay for water.” said Dr. Hochhalter.

