Several people evaluated for possible smoke inhalation at Red River Commodities, one taken to the hospital

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo firefighters were sent to a report of a fire in a piece of equipment at Red River Commodities.

Crews found smoke coming from a large garage door when they arrived. Employees reported that a sunflower roasting oven had started on fire.

The built-in fire suppression system, along with portable fire extinguishers used by employees had put out most of the fire.

The fire was contained to the oven and the building was not involved.

Several employees of the company were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation which happened when they were trying to extinguish the fire. One person was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, no damage estimate is available.

The Fargo Fire Department responded with help from the Fargo Police Department, Sanford Ambulance, and the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.