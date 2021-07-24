Advertisement

HOT WEEKEND CONTINUES

Heat Peaks this Week
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUNDAY: Temperatures Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with many near 90. Sunshine will be aplenty with some high level smoke possible.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The peak of the heatwave hits the Red River Valley. Temperatures remain in the 90s to low 100s for many Monday and Tuesday. Storms are possible on Monday, mainly in the far south and to the east.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday, though some areas south could see showers and storms. Highs are again warming into the 80s and 90s, with the chance of some triple digits west. COOLER northwest wind returns late week and some smoke may return as well. Conditions look mainly quiet for Thursday and Friday , with highs again in the 80s for most.

SATURDAY: A mostly sunny day with temperatures seasonal in the mid 80s for many!

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 61. High: 93.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance of storms. Low: 64. High: 95.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. High: 97.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 67. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, but possibly smoky. Low: 68. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Clouds and spotty showers possible. Smoke may be thick in places. Low: 65. High: 87.

SATURDAY: A few clouds. Low: 66. High: 85.

