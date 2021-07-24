Driver strikes light post, electrical box in Fargo crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A driver struck a light post and an electrical box after running off the road in Fargo.

The accident happened on 52nd Avenue near Timber Parkway in Fargo around 11:45 p.m. on Friday.

A 35-year-old man of West Fargo was driving a 1992 Honda Civic with a 20-yea-old passenger.

He was heading east on 52nd Avenue when he lost control and ran off the road onto a curb before striking a light post and an electrical box.

The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to Essentia.

Both were treated for minor injuries.

The crash is still being investigated by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

