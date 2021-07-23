Advertisement

United Way still in need of over 3,700 backpacks to help students in need

United Way has collected 2,305 backpacks out of their 6,000 backpack goal. Staff is hoping to collect 3,700 backpacks by the end of the afternoon.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It is that time of the month when we should start getting those school supplies together to head back to school next month. United Way is providing school supplies to those in need but they still need your help in collecting them.

So far, United Way has collected 2,305 backpacks out of their 6,000-backpack goal. United Way staff is trying to collect all 6,000 backpacks by this afternoon.

There are many options with how you can help. The first is through a monetary donation:

· $20.00 to help one student

· $60.00 to help a family with three students

· $100.00 to help five students

· $250.00 to help 12 elementary students

· $400.00 to help a classroom of 20 students

The second is through drop-off at the following locations:

· All First International Bank & Trust locations

· All Gate City Bank locations

· Marvin*

· Renee Forde State Farm

· West Acres

· SCHEELS Arena

Supplies will be distributed to families in need at the SCHEELS Arena from August 2nd through August 5th during various times.

Anyone interested can head over to unitedwaycassclay.org for all of the details.

