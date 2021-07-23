Tokyo Olympics livestreams for July 23
You’ll find the livestream link for that below as well as several opening round and even medal events. These are everything being livestreamed between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET., which spans both Friday and Saturday in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events are subject to change.
WATCH ON KVLY:
5:55 a.m. CT: (NBC): Opening Ceremony (LIVE)
12:00 p.m. CT: (NBC) Olympics Primetime Preview Show
6:30 p.m. CT: (NBC) Opening Ceremony (Replay)
LIVE STREAMS:
6:30 p.m. CT: Rowing, Men’s and women’s four and lightweight double sculls heats; and single sculls and double sculls repechages
7:00 p.m. CT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 1
7:00 p.m. CT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 2
7:00 p.m. CT: Badminton, Session 1 Group Play Court 3
7:00 p.m. CT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Japan vs. Czech Republic
7:30 p.m. CT: Archery, Mixed Team Prelims 1/8 Prelims
7:00 p.m. CT: Fencing, Women’s Individual Epee; Men’s Individual Sabre
7:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Handball, Norway vs. Brazil
7:00 p.m. CT: Table Tennis, Men’s and Women’s Singles; Mixed Doubles - Table 1
7:00 p.m. CT: Table Tennis, Men’s and Women’s Singles; Mixed Doubles - Table 2
7:00 p.m. CT: Table Tennis, Men’s and Women’s Singles; Mixed Doubles - Table 3
7:00 p.m. CT: Table Tennis, Men’s and Women’s Singles; Mixed Doubles - Table 4
7:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Volleyball, Italy vs. Canada
7:20 p.m. CT: Weightlifting, Women’s 49kg Group B
7:30 p.m. CT: Men’s Field Hockey, Japan vs. Australia
8:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina
8:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Field Hockey, New Zealand vs. India
8:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 1, Multi-view Apparatus Feed
8:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Gymnastics Qualifications, Subdivision 1, Main Coverage
8:00 p.m. CT: Softball, Australia vs. Canada
8:00 p.m. CT: Taekwondo, Men’s 58kg and Women’s 49kg Preliminaries, Quarterfinals and Repechages
8:15 p.m. CT: 3x3 Basketball, Pool Play, Session 1 (4 games)
8:45 p.m. CT: Shooting, Women’s Air Rifle Final
9:00 p.m. CT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Brazil vs. Argentina
9:00 p.m. CT: Boxing, Men’s Heavy, Welter, Light; Women’s Feather
9:00 p.m. CT: Cycling, Men’s Road Race
9:00 p.m. CT: Men’s Handball, France vs. Argentina
9:00 p.m. CT: Judo, Men’s 60kg; Women’s 48kg Elimination rounds and Quarterfinals
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Center Court, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 1, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 2, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 3, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 4, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 5, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 6, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 7, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 8, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 9, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 10, Match 1
9:00 p.m. CT: Tennis, Court 11, Match 1
9:05 p.m. CT: Men’s Volleyball, Brazil vs. Tunisia
9:45 p.m. CT: Men’s Field Hockey, Netherlands vs. Belgium
10:00 p.m. CT: Women’s Beach Volleyball, Canada vs. Netherlands
10:15 p.m. CT: Men’s Field Hockey, Argentina vs. Spain
10:50pm CT: Weightlifting, Women’s 49kg Group A
Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.