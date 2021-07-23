Advertisement

Talk radio host with COVID regrets vaccine hesitancy

According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but...
According to his brother, Phil Valentine is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 now says his listeners should get vaccinated.

Phil Valentine’s brother, Mark Valentine, spoke at length on WWTN-FM in Nashville on Thursday about his brother’s condition.

Mark Valentine says his brother is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.

Phil Valentine has had an afternoon talk radio show on the station for years.

He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

Mark Valentine says his brother now regrets not being an advocate for vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-alarm fire in South Fargo
Flames shooting to the sky: firefighters deal with massive apartment fire
Crews put ladders up to balconies as they respond to an apartment fire along 15th St. S.
Fire crews rush to apartment fire, people forced to evacuate
Fire at 710 12th Street North in Moorhead on July 20, 2021.
Man dies after kitchen fire
Jessica Lovell-Opdahl says the man in the photo stole the catalytic converter off her...
Catalytic converter stolen off North Fargo family’s car in broad daylight
A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
FPD say man with ballistic vest, gun on Fargo bike path did nothing illegal

Latest News

Globally, experts are watching closely to determine if and when people might need another COVID...
AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don’t want shots
FILE - This photo from Thursday Jan. 19, 2017, shows Inaugural Committee chairman Tom Barrack...
Trump inaugural committee chair to be released on $250M bail
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site
In this undated photo made available by NASA on Thursday, July 22, 2021, clouds drift over the...
Marsquakes offer detailed look at red planet’s interior