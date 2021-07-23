Stormy Night Ends, Then Hot Weekend

INTO SATURDAY MORNING: Thunderstorms exit east and skies clear overnight with a less humid and slightly cooler air mass moving in.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The weekend isn’t looking quite as scorching hot, but upper 80s and lower 90s are still expected. A slim chance of stray storms can’t be ruled out, but most should remain dry. Watch for some smoke to return in Northwest Minnesota.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The peak of the heatwave hits the Red River Valley. Temperatures remain in the 90s to low 100s for many Monday and Tuesday. Storms are possible on Monday, mainly in the far south.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday, though some areas south could see showers and storms. Highs are again warming into the 80s and 90s, with the chance of some triple digits west. COOLER northwest wind returns late week and some smoke may return as well. Conditions look mainly quiet for Thursday and Friday , with highs again in the 80s for most.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Hot & humid. Chance of storms, some could be strong to severe with damaging wind and large hail. Storm chances between 5 and into the overnight we may see another round of storms after 2 am.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 64. High: 88.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 61. High: 93.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance of storms. Low: 64. High: 95.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. High: 97.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 67. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, but possibly smoky. Low: 68. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Clouds and spotty showers possible. Smoke may be thick in places. Low: 65. High: 87.