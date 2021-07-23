Pickup hits man walking along highway near Perham

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A young man is recovering in a Fargo hospital after authorities say he was hit by a pickup while walking along a major highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 25-year-old Giovanni Winters of Illinois was walking along Hwy. 10 near Perham just after midnight on Friday, July 23 when he was hit by a pickup.

The pickup, driven by 33-year-old Dustin Tigges of Sebeka, MN was heading east on the highway at the time.

Winters was taken to a Fargo hospital with what authorities say are non-life-threatening injuries. Tigges was not hurt.

The crash report says Winters was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.