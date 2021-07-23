Advertisement

Pickup hits man walking along highway near Perham

police lights graphic
police lights graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - A young man is recovering in a Fargo hospital after authorities say he was hit by a pickup while walking along a major highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 25-year-old Giovanni Winters of Illinois was walking along Hwy. 10 near Perham just after midnight on Friday, July 23 when he was hit by a pickup.

The pickup, driven by 33-year-old Dustin Tigges of Sebeka, MN was heading east on the highway at the time.

Winters was taken to a Fargo hospital with what authorities say are non-life-threatening injuries. Tigges was not hurt.

The crash report says Winters was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two-alarm fire in South Fargo
Flames shooting to the sky: firefighters deal with massive apartment fire
Crews put ladders up to balconies as they respond to an apartment fire along 15th St. S.
Fire crews rush to apartment fire, people forced to evacuate
File photo of a road grader. Not the actual machine involved in the crash. (AP Photo/Jonathan...
Woman crashes into road grader, flown to hospital
A PVC tube containing 11 sticks of dynamite was found in a Meeker County garage and detonated...
FPD say man with ballistic vest, gun on Fargo bike path did nothing illegal
Fire at 710 12th Street North in Moorhead on July 20, 2021.
Man dies after kitchen fire

Latest News

United Way has collected 2,305 backpacks out of their 6,000 backpack goal. Staff is hoping to...
United Way still in need of over 3,700 backpacks to help students in need
Jessica Lovell-Opdahl says the man in the photo stole the catalytic converter off her...
Catalytic converter stolen off North Fargo family’s car in broad daylight
News - Sanford Health makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for staff
News - Sanford Health makes COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for staff
10:00PM Weather July 22
10:00PM Weather July 22