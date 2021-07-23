Parents seek advice on how to handle Fargo Airsho noises

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Blue Angels took to the sky July 23 for their last practice before the Fargo Airsho, and for those in north Fargo it’s impossible not to hear the jets as they fly.

Some moms are seeking advice on Facebook on how to to get through the weekend with young kids and pets who aren’t taking a liking to the noise. After the first day of practice for the Blue Angels, a north Fargo mom sent out a plea on Facebook.

“I’ve got a 1 and a 1/2 year old son who cowers and cries each time planes pass by...and a 1 year old puppy who won’t stop shaking” said the mom, and she is not alone.

Several mothers and pet owners commented on her post saying they are in the same boat.

Isamar Cordero cares for her nieces and nephews during the day, and says her nonverbal autistic nephew had a hard time adjusting to sound of the Airsho practice.

“He was doing this that first time,” she said as she covered her ears ,”It was kind of too much for him to hear that loud noise.”

But, once she explained to him what all of the commotion was, his fear turned into interest.

“They are just curious now, they hear the loud noise and they look up and know it’s a plane.” Cordero said.

Suggestions on the Facebook post include noise canceling headphones, watching videos of planes on YouTube, and venturing out of north Fargo to escape the noise. For the stressed out pets; call the vet and see if there is any medication that can help them remain calm. Officials for the Airsho suggested treating this weekend like the 4th of July, keep pets in doors and have children wear ear protection.

The Fargo Airshow will take place Saturday and Sunday starting at 11.

