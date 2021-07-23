Kiosks across North Dakota provide easy access to DMV services

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you hate waiting in line at the DMV, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is making it easier to access services. They just completed a kiosk upgrade and installation project.

With the addition of 44 new kiosks, there are now 52 total across North Dakota.

“The new driver’s license kiosk upgrades add another convenient option for customers doing business with the NDDOT and also expands services into rural communities,” said NDDOT Director Bill Panos. “We are always working to grow and innovate to make services more convenient for our customers.”

Drivers can use a kiosk to renew a license or tabs, request a replacement license or ID card, schedule a road test, pay fees, change their address, and edit donor registry information. They can also check the status of their license, driving record, CDL medical card and validate their date of birth. However, you are not able to get a Real ID at a kiosk.

North Dakotans can still schedule an in-person appointment, access motor vehicle services through the NDDOT website, or use the ND Drive Mobile App.

Click here to find a list of kiosk locations and find the one closest to you. You can also check out the kiosk map created by the NDDOT.

