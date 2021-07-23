Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Updated Andrea Payne mugshot
Woman who helped cover-up grisly Moorhead murder back in jail on alleged probation violation
Two-alarm fire in South Fargo
Flames shooting to the sky: firefighters deal with massive apartment fire
Echo in the emergency vet in Lisbon
Man claims Milnor kennel’s maltreatment led to death, Sargent County investigating
Residents voice concerns of safety with limited access to their homes
Caged in by construction, residents voice concerns of safety
Crews put ladders up to balconies as they respond to an apartment fire along 15th St. S.
Fire crews rush to apartment fire, people forced to evacuate

Latest News

Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
FILE - A 2019 file photo shows Greg Knapp of the Atlanta Falcons NFL football team. Knapp, an...
Jets assistant coach Knapp dies after being struck by car while biking
6:00PM Sports July 22
6:00PM Sports July 22
6:00PM News July 22 - Part 3
6:00PM News July 22 - Part 3
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida