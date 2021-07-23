‘It’s not going into any good hands.’: Man says his gun was stolen from locked car in S. Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A firearm is now on the streets in Fargo after a man says his locked car was broken into with the suspect getting away with both his wife’s wallet and his Glock handgun.

It happened in the 1400 block of West Gateway Circle just after 3:30 Thursday afternoon, and it was all caught on the neighbor’s security cameras.

“While my daughter and I were watching the blue angels fly by in the backyard, this was going on in broad daylight,” Ryan Mauk said.

Mauk says he and his two kids were visiting his mom at her south Fargo condos when surveillance video captured a man on rollerblades gliding up Mauk’s mother’s driveway. Mauk’s car is parked on the other side of a red SUV, but you can see through the windows as the suspect appears to slide open Mauk’s mini van’s door. The suspect remains in and near Mauk’s vehicle for several minutes.

“He had no care in the world. He just went in there, did his thing and got out of there,” Mauk said.

Mauk says he’s positive his car was locked at the time of the crime, but says there were no signs of forced entry and doesn’t know how the suspect got inside.

“Interestingly now, the door he got into won’t lock with our key fob anymore. The only thing I can think of is maybe he had a slim jim. I’m really not sure. All I know is you can lock our car now and this door still opens,” he said.

Mauk says when he got into his car on Thursday, all of the consoles in the back and front of his vehicle were wide open, including the center console where he kept his gun. Mauk has a concealed carry license in North Dakota.

“I don’t carry all the time, but today, this day I decided to,” Mauk said.

Fargo Police urge gun owners to never leave your weapons in your vehicle and suggest it’s best to have them on you or secured inside your home.

“I feel like anytime a firearm is stolen it’s not going in any good hands,” Mauk said.

Mauk adds at this point, he doesn’t care if he gets his gun back or not. He says all he wants is for the suspect to be found and for him to get the help he needs. Most importantly, Mauk says he wants his gun off the streets.

Fargo Police say this remains an active investigation. If you know the person in the video or have any information on the case, you’re urged to call Fargo Police or you can text “FARGOPD” to 847411 along with your tip.

