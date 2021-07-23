Advertisement

FPD: Gunshot call in south Fargo determined to be fake

FPD respond to 6800 block of 24 St. S.(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A false 911 call had several officers tied up at a south Fargo home Friday afternoon for almost an hour.

Fargo Police say they were called to the 6800 block of 24 St. S. just after 1 p.m. after someone called dispatch and reported they accidently shot their sister and hung up.

When officers arrived, they were able to determine the caller was not associated with the address and no one had been injured or was in any trouble at the home.

Fargo Police say unfortunately, false calls for service like this one are not uncommon, but are always taken seriously and fully investigated.

