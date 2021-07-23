FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Stormy Evening, Then Hot Weekend

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TONIGHT: Highs in Fargo today warm into the low-90s to mid-90s, after RECORD HIGH morning temperatures were recorded in Grand Forks this morning. It will be on the humid/muggy side as well today. We will see a chance for scattered severe storms in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has our entire region highlighted in a Slight (level 2 of 5) risk for severe weather today. Large hail up to the size of golf balls and damaging wind gusts to 70+ mph are possible mainly after 3 pm and into the early overnight! Have multiple ways to receive warnings and stay tuned to Valley News Live on air and online.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: The weekend isn’t looking quite as scorching hot, but upper 80s and lower 90s are still expected. A slim chance of stray storms can’t be ruled out, but most should remain dry. Watch for some smoke to return in Northwest Minnesota.

MONDAY - TUESDAY: The peak of the heatwave hits the Red River Valley. Temperatures remain in the 90s to low 100s for many Monday and Tuesday. Storms are possible on Monday, mainly in the far south.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies are expected for Wednesday, though some areas south could see showers and storms. Highs are again warming into the 80s and 90s, with the chance of some triple digits west. COOLER northwest wind returns late week and some smoke may return as well. Conditions look mainly quiet for Thursday and Friday , with highs again in the 80s for most.

FARGO AREA 7-DAY PLANNER:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Hot & humid. Chance of storms, some could be strong to severe with damaging wind and large hail. Storm chances between 5 and into the overnight we may see another round of storms after 2 am.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny. Low: 64. High: 88.

SUNDAY: A few clouds. Low: 61. High: 93.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing. Chance of storms. Low: 64. High: 95.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 68. High: 97.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Low: 67. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, but possibly smoky. Low: 68. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Clouds and spotty showers possible. Smoke may be thick in places. Low: 65. High: 87.